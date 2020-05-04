Fund to help Mount Desert Island nonprofits 

BAR HARBOR– Bar Harbor Bank & Trust has established a dedicated fund to support the efforts of nonprofit organizations on Mount Desert Island that are helping residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The goal of the fund is to help MDI residents address immediate, basic needs such as the provision of food.

“Mount Desert Island has been our home for more than 130 years, and many of our neighbors are experiencing hardships as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Curtis C. Simard, president and CEO of Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. “There are extraordinary nonprofit organizations here on the island that are stepping up to address the increased demand for assistance, and we are honored to support them in their efforts. We are committed to help meet not only the long-term needs of the community, but the immediate ones as well.”

Jack Frost, director of community giving at Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, has been in contact with numerous nonprofits on the island to discuss their immediate needs and how the bank can help. Nonprofits that are working to provide services to meet the basic needs of MDI residents should contact Jack at 207-667-7100 ext. 10986, or [email protected] to discuss ways the bank may be able to assist.