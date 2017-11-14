Fully electric Dasher unveiled

NEWPORT, R.I. — The Hinckley Company has announced a new design, a fully electric yacht dubbed the “Dasher.”

The 28-foot, 6-inch yacht, designed by Michael Peters, also is the lightest the company has ever created.

The hull is made of carbon-epoxy composite. Even the “artisanal teak” trim is actually an epoxy composite. The company said the new material, hand-painted to approximate teak trim, “has Hinckley’s signature varnished teak look” without the weight and maintenance costs of the real wood. It may also be more environmentally friendly to leave the teak in the rainforest.

Some titanium hardware and console details were 3D printed, another first for the company. An “additive manufacturing” technology is a way to create intricate shapes with fewer parts in the boatbuilding process.

“We have a long tradition of innovation in pursuit of the perfect yachting experience,” said Peter O’Connell, president and CEO of The Hinckley Company, in a press release. “We’ve always worked to combine the latest technology with cutting-edge naval architecture to do what has not yet been done.”

The yacht features two 80-horsepower electric motors that produce zero emissions, dual 50-amp dock charging cables capable of fully charging the yacht in four hours and waterproof 40-kilowatt-hour BMW lithium ion batteries.

The boat charges twice as fast as the average electric car. It also features a “silent propulsion system” to improve the quality of outings.

The windshield at the helm is retractable, part of the “social console” design intended to allow the skipper to connect with guests even while at the helm.

“The Hinckley Whisper Drive silent propulsion system combines the latest hydrodynamics, electric power and digital control systems to achieve the performance handling and maneuverability that discerning clients will expect,” O’Connell said.

Dasher has a cruising speed of 10 mph and fast cruising speed of 18-27 mph. The range for the vessel is 20-40 miles based on the cruising speed.

Reservations are being accepted on Hinckley’s website, with first deliveries estimated for next summer.