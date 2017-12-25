Fuel tank lease renewed

BAR HARBOR — Following repairs this month to fuel tanks under the Harborview Park sidewalk on West Street, hotel company Ocean Properties has signed a new lease with the town.

An LLC called “BH Piers” holds the lease for the hotel company.

According to a memo from Town Manager Cornell Knight, the difference between this lease and the previous lease is that the length is now 15 years instead of seven. Rent payments will increase by two percent every year.

Knight said the sidewalk will be restored to its original condition or better.

Ocean Properties General Manager Eben Salvatore said last month that the company plans to solicit community input during the process of designing the park and sidewalk.