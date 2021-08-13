Fuel spill near Eagle Lake cleaned up

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — A diesel fuel spill near the Eagle Lake boat ramp on Wednesday was quickly cleaned up by park and Bar Harbor Fire Department personnel, and no fuel reached the water.

The Eagle Lake carriage road has been closed to the public for several months for repairs and reconstruction.

Bar Harbor Fire Chief Matt Bartlett said a tractor-trailer had delivered a large piece of equipment to a work site on the carriage road Wednesday and was heading back toward Eagle Lake Road when the spill occurred.

“As the driver was coming out, he caught a rock with his fuel tank and caused a leak,” Bartlett said. “He took quick action to keep driving up toward Eagle Lake Road, stopping in a little safer area to lessen the chance of any fuel getting into any body of water.

“We helped with the cleanup and getting the remaining fuel in the ruptured tank pumped into another tank and helped plug the hole in the truck’s fuel tank.”

It isn’t known how much fuel spilled out of the 40-gallon tank.

“I don’t know how much was in the tank at the time or how much they pumped off, so I really don’t have an estimate.” Bartlett said.

He said the fire department and park personnel spread products that absorb oil over the spill area, which allowed them to sweep it up and dispose of it.

“Where some of the diesel fuel got into the dirt, the park dug all that out to bag it and dispose of it properly, as well,” Bartlett said.

He emphasized that no spilled oil got into Eagle Lake, which is the source of water for households and businesses in Bar Harbor.