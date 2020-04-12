Fuel prices low as towns, schools try to lock in

TREMONT — Incredibly low fuel prices could mean as much as $2,000 in savings for this town next winter.

At a recent meeting, selectmen voted unanimously to sign a contract with Acadia Fuel for $1.25 per gallon for FY21, which is an $0.89 savings per gallon from the current fiscal year.

“I couldn’t believe it when I saw it,” Tremont Selectmen Chair Jamie Thurlow said during their March 30 meeting via Zoom. “That’s a phenomenal price.”

The $1.25 price was part of a group bid with the school district and is offered to municipalities around the island. It is up to the municipality to participate in the group bid or bid separately with fuel companies for heating fuel.

Finance Director for the school district, Nancy Thurlow, said the district also signed on at $1.25 with Acadia Fuel. That price may be result in significant savings to the district since they heat five different school buildings.

“We locked in at $1.99,” said Stan Harmon, finance director and treasurer for Bar Harbor. “We did that back in February before the market really fell out … We struck out on that one.”

Bar Harbor is still going to see a savings, according to Harmon. Their current heating fuel contract is for $2.40 per gallon.

“Some years we hit it right and some years we don’t,” he added. “Price is one thing. If it’s a much colder winter you’re still going to end up paying dollars out the door.”

The town of Mount Desert locked in at the same price as Bar Harbor and Southwest Harbor had yet to sign a fuel contract as of this week.

Ironically, fuel prices at the pump are incredibly low at a time when people are being asked to stay home as much as possible to avoid the possible spread of COVID-19.

On April 6, GasBuddy price reports recorded the lowest price for gasoline was $1.23 per gallon and the highest was $3.21 per gallon, a difference of $1.98 per gallon.