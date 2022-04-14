Friends of Acadia names new president 

BAR HARBOR — Eric Stiles, president and CEO of New Jersey Audubon for the past 10 years, has been named the new president and CEO of Friends of Acadia (FOA).

Starting in early July, he will succeed David MacDonald, who stepped down last month after 10 years in the position.

Stiles has held leadership positions at New Jersey Audubon, the state’s largest conservation organization, for 21 years. He previously worked for the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

“Eric brings two and a half decades of conservation leadership experience, a deep commitment to environmental and social justice issues, and great energy and passion for preserving and protecting our parks and natural areas,” said Jack Kelley, chair of the FOA board of directors.

Stiles said he looks forward to helping FOA “build upon past successes and meet future challenges” in supporting the mission of Acadia National Park.

“This work includes ensuring the park’s resilience in the face of climate change, engaging young people in the park, expanding diversity and inclusion, balancing visitor experience and use with resource protection, and maintaining Acadia’s amazing trails and carriage roads,” he said.

“My wife Lydia and I have spent years appreciating Acadia’s many virtues as frequent visitors, and we can’t wait to relocate to MDI and start this exciting new chapter in our lives.”