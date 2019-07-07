Friends of Acadia membership drive to feature Facebook Live broadcasts

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — In celebration of Acadia National Park’s birthday, Friends of Acadia (FOA) is partnering with park officials, local historians, area conservation experts and volunteers to do a series of live, half-hour Facebook Live broadcasts for five days, July 8-12.

On July 8, 1916, President Woodrow Wilson signed a proclamation formally accepting the gift of land for Sieur de Monts National Monument that would eventually become the nucleus of today’s Acadia National Park.

The interactive Facebook Live broadcasts are planned for noon each day, from the porch of the Bar Harbor Inn in Bar Harbor. The shows will be streamed online on Friends of Acadia’s Facebook Page (available via desktop or mobile). The videos are also saved for later viewing on the page.

“We thought this would be a fun and entertaining way for people to share their affection for Acadia and get to see their friends and neighbors talking about the place we all love and want to protect so much,” said Lisa Horsch Clark, FOA’s director of development. “There will be interviews with lots of interesting guests, segments on local history and great conversation,” she added. “You won’t want to miss a single episode.”

The goal of the broadcasts is to encourage Acadia enthusiasts to become members of FOA or renew existing memberships. A challenge grant will match all donations two for one made throughout the week, up to the challenge amount.

Hosts will include FOA staffers Shawn Keeley, Lisa Horsch Clark and Earl Brechlin. Guests slated to appear include historians Joe Marshall and Jack Russell, photographer Howie Motenko, author Carl Little, Winter Trails program volunteer Mia Thompson, businessman David Woodside and local artists.

Acadia Superintendent Kevin Schneider and FOA President and CEO David MacDonald will appear, as well as Conservation Project Manager Paige Steele, Summit Steward Coordinator Stephanie Ley and other FOA staff members and volunteers. Videos and still photographs taken by FOA’s Acadia Digital Media Team will also be featured.

People can join FOA, renew a membership, or make a donation online. Everyone who donates during the broadcasts will be entered into a drawing to win a canvas tote bag filled with Friends of Acadia items, books and more.

Contact earl@friendsofacadia.org.