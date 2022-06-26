Friends of Acadia brings back in-person annual meeting 

BAR HARBOR — The Friends of Acadia Annual Meeting will be held in-person this year for the first time in two years at the Bar Harbor Club on Wednesday, July 6. The meeting will run from 4-5 p.m. and will be followed by a social hour and refreshments on the Bar Harbor Club terrace from 5-6:30.

All vaccinated members are welcome at the in-person event to celebrate accomplishments and to meet Friends of Acadia’s new President and CEO Eric Stiles.

The in-person event will be limited to a maximum of 200 people and masks are required for the indoor portion of the meeting. To attend, an RSVP by June 30 is required. For more information and to RSVP, visit Friends of Acadia’s website at www.friendsofacadia.org/annual-meeting.

“The Annual Meeting is a time to gather to celebrate Acadia and our collective work to preserve, protect and steward it,” said Stephanie Clement, Friends of Acadia’s interim president and conservation director. “We truly look forward to welcoming our members and friends back to the Bar Harbor Club this year. It’s also an opportunity to introduce our new President and CEO Eric Stiles.”

For those unable to attend in person, Friends of Acadia will be livestreaming the event on its website and Facebook page.