Friends of Acadia benefit set

MOUNT DESERT — Friends of Acadia presents its 29th Annual Benefit on Saturday, Aug. 11 at the Asticou Inn in Northeast Harbor.

Silent auction items include another in a series of hand-hooked rugs by Rosemary Levin featuring Acadia National Park’s carriage road bridges. The 39×16, hand-dyed wool hooked rug is number 14 in Levin’s series of 17 featuring the unique bridges in the park.

Two custom-crafted, hand-made quilts have also been donated to the auction this year. They include Mary Clark’s “Turquoise and Toile,” featuring an intricate blue-ribbon pattern on a white, Italian toile backing, and Linda Brennerman’s “Storm at Sea,” with a dynamic pattern of blue and white evocative of the ocean.

Paintings and prints by Leslie Fogg, Stefan Elliott, William Bracken, Gail Cleveland, Diana Roper McDowell, Marshall Ginn, Diane Zito, Robert Neuman, and Elizabeth Whiteley will be up for bid. Photographs by George Sanker, Anne Green, Dorothy Kerper Monnelly, Ed Monnelly, Nancy Howren, Jim Howren, Daniel Kirschner, Michael Melford, Robert Stevenson, Peter Ralston, John Kaznecki and Tony Palumbo are also featured.

Jewelry and sculptural work by Pat Toogood, Ken Perrin, Maggie Kelley, Lisa Hall, Julie Havener, Monica Davis, Sharon Broom, Sam Shaw, Linda Perrin and Ingrid Neuman are among the offerings. A New York City Art Walk and lunch, and a tour of chainsaw sculptor Emilie Brzezinski’s studio in Northern Virginia, along with lunch, are among the experiences being offered.

“Friends of Acadia is truly grateful for the remarkable generosity of so many local artists and craftspeople who support the park through their spectacular works,” said Shawn Keeley, who helps organize the annual event with a committee of community volunteers.

In the travel and adventure categories, items include a custom, personal legacy film by director Peter Logue, a private dinner for 10 at Abel’s Lobster Pound, a sea-going excursion for 75 to Isle Au Haut, cruises and picnics aboard historic local vessels, carriage ride picnics, Red Sox and Yankees tickets, pottery, guided trips and even retired Acadia trail signs. Bicycles, kayaks, a pair of paddleboards, furniture, hand-blown glassware, scarves and handbags will also be auctioned off.

Featured items in the live auction this year include a bulkhead entry shed and doors believed to have come from Acadia cofounder George B. Dorr’s estate Old Farm and a 1973 Austin Mini once owned by a top Revlon executive in Paris.

The Paddle Raise portion of the benefit this year will raise funds to assist Acadia National Park as it assumes responsibility of the Bass Harbor Head Lighthouse property and structures from the U.S. Coast Guard.

Although tickets to attend the benefit and dinner have sold out, absentee bids can be left in advance via a form on the FOA website. Potential buyers do not have to attend the benefit in order to make a bid.

