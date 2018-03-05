Friends of Acadia given high marks

BAR HARBOR — Friends of Acadia’s strong financial health, commitment to accountability and transparency have resulted in the organization attaining a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, the nation’s largest evaluator of charities. Friends of Acadia has earned the 4-star rating for six years in a row.

“This is our highest possible rating and indicates that your organization adheres to sector best practices and executes its mission in a financially efficient way,” wrote Michael Thatcher, president and CEO of Charity Navigator, in a letter announcing the award.

“Only 6 percent of the charities we evaluate have received at least six consecutive 4-star evaluations indicating that Friends of Acadia outperforms most other charities in America,” he said.

“It is important our donors trust that we are using their donations wisely to accomplish Friends of Acadia’s mission of preserving, protecting and promoting stewardship of Acadia National Park,” said Lisa Horsch Clark, Friends of Acadia’s director of development. “Our 4-star Charity Navigator rating demonstrates to our donors and members that we are accountable, transparent and financially healthy.”