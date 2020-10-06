Friend and colleague of Ginsburg to speak Oct. 15 

MOUNT DESERT— The monthly meeting of Indivisible MDI will be held online Wednesday, Oct. 15 at 6:30 p.m. Special guest Jane Picker will share reminiscences about friend and colleague, Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Picker became interested in issues relating to sex discrimination and employment in the late 60s while serving as one of the first women to practice law in Cleveland, Ohio. She went on to successfully argue one of the lead Supreme Court sex discrimination cases, La Fleur v. Cleveland Board of Education, while organizing and operating the nonprofit Women’s Law Fund. During that time, she recruited her friend, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, to join WLF’s board. The WLF was dedicated to ending gender discrimination in employment, education, government benefits and housing.

Genevieve MacDonald, incumbent and candidate for Maine House District 134, will be on hand to talk about her vision for the next session and to answer questions. Kelli Whitlock Burton, from Suit Up Maine, will present a recently developed comprehensive guide to voting in Maine.

Watch the Indivisible MDI Facebook page for meeting details. For information on how to join the meeting, email [email protected].