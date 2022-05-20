Fresh food program accepting applications  

BAR HARBOR — Share the Harvest, College of the Atlantic’s student-run food access program, is now receiving applications for its 15th season.

STH aims to make fresh, local, healthy produce available to people on Mount Desert Island and throughout Hancock County. Working closely with area food pantries and other organizations dedicated to eradicating food insecurity and inequality, STH distributes vouchers that participants can use at either the farm stand at COA Beech Hill Farm or the Bar Harbor Farmers Market. The group also offers harvest deliveries to community members in need.

Initial fundraising for the STH program began in the summer of 2007, and in 2008 a $1,000 start-up grant from Healthy Acadia and donations from patrons of COA Beech Hill Farm facilitated the program’s launch as a student project. During the group’s first season, $50 farm stand vouchers were distributed to a total of 20 families. The program now serves over 105 individuals and families on and off MDI.

Apply for STH online, by mail or by phone. Applications will be accepted on a first come, first serve basis. For more information or to apply, visit www.coa.edu/sharetheharvest, call (207) 801-0135 or email [email protected].

