Frequently Asked Questions on Bar Harbor parking rules

- What are hourly rates for parking?
- The parking rates range from $1.50 per hour to $2 per hour.
- Do the parking meters and kiosks accept credit cards?
- The meters and kiosks accept major credit cards and quarters, but no paper currency. A mobile app called ParkMobile can be used at the kiosks now and will soon be able to be used at the meters.
- What hours are paid and permit parking enforced?
- Paid parking will be enforced between the hours of 9 a.m. and 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday. Permit parking will be enforced between the hours of 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Paid and permit parking is in effect through Oct. 31.
- When will I be able to apply for a parking permit?
- Town staff is still testing the IPS Permit Parking software and debugging the system that will be utilized for the permit application process. It is anticipated that this permit application software will not be available until June 5. Parking permit area enforcement will not be in effect until one week after the “go live” date.
- Does a permit allow me to park in meter or kiosk spaces for free?
- No, resident/employee permits will not entitle the permit holder to park in metered or kiosk parking locations; those zones are strictly pay-to park.
- Where can I park if I need to park all day?
- There is no time limit for the permit parking areas, for the kiosk lots or for many of the metered spaces. The following areas have a four-hour limit: Main Street between Hancock Street and West Street, Cottage Street between Main Street and Rodick Street, West Street between Main Street and Bridge Street, the first block of Mount Desert Street adjacent to the Village Green and Firefly Lane.
