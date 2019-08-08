Frenchboro’s big day

FRENCHBORO — The 58th annual Frenchboro Lobster Dinner is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 10. It will feature steamed lobster dinners, homemade pies, live music, raffles and the “All the Road We Got” road race.

This year’s festival will include music by Sassafras Stomp, a Unity-based duo that plays high-energy folk music.

In addition to attending the festival centered at the Frenchboro Congregational Church overlooking Lunt Harbor, visitors can also walk miles of scenic ocean trails, visit the one-room schoolhouse and tour the Frenchboro Historical Society Museum and Gift Shop.

Lobsters and chicken salad meals will be served from 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

The historic fishing village of Frenchboro on Long Island in Blue Hill Bay was settled in the early 1800s and remains one of only a few year-round Maine island communities and one of the most remote.

The island is located about eight miles from Mount Desert Island and can only be reached by boat. For the festival, the Maine State Ferry Service will make a special passengers-only ferry run that leaves Bass Harbor at 9 a.m. and then leaves Frenchboro for the return trip to Bass Harbor at 3:30 p.m.

Maine State Ferry tickets must be purchased on the day of the event and a round-trip ticket will cost $10.

Seniors may purchase tickets for $5, while military veterans and children younger than 5 may ride for free. Parking is available on the former Morris Yachts property adjacent to the Maine State Ferry ticket office.

Representatives of the festival will be available to answer questions.

Visit frenchboro-dinner.org or The Annual Frenchboro Lobster Dinner Facebook page. Contact Cshuey@icloud.com.