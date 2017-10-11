Wednesday - Oct 11, 2017

Freezer short sparks fire

October 11, 2017

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Firefighters quickly extinguished an electrical fire involving a freezer Tuesday night at Gott’s Store.

Southwest Harbor firefighters were meeting at the fire station on Main Street when the report came in at about 8:10 p.m. They were at the store within minutes. Tremont firefighters have a mutual aid agreement with Southwest Harbor and weren’t far behind.

With no visible flames, firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to locate the source in the sill of a freezer door. After cutting power to the freezer, the team tore up the sill and sprayed water on the area.

A heating tape used to prevent the door from freezing shut apparently had shorted out, sparking a small fire, firefighters said.

Store co-owner Jennifer Gray said Wednesday morning that an employee saw smoke near a freezer in a back room and immediately called the fire department. Gray said the damage was minimal, thanks to the fast response by firefighters.

“It was a best-case scenario,” she said.

At the scene Tuesday, firefighters said that the situation could have been much worse if the electrical problem happened when the store was closed.

 

 

