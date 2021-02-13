Free workshops address vaping myths and facts 

BAR HARBOR ─ Healthy Acadia is hosting free virtual discussion sessions to explore the facts and myths about vaping and associated health risks. Facts and Myths about Vapes will be offered once per month via Zoom through December.

Teens, parents, caregivers, teachers and others who work or connect with youth are invited and encouraged to attend. The one-hour interactive presentation about e-cigarettes, commonly known as JUULs, is packed with information about the relatively new Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems, or ENDS, that have exploded onto the market and into the hands of teens and young adults. The discussion will center around the following items:

What are the ingredients in an e-cigarette?

What is the relationship between food flavors and nicotine?

Why are our youth being targeted?

What options are there to support grownups and teenagers who wish to quit smoking?

The first workshop is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 4 p.m. There is no cost to attend a session and pre-registration is not required.

Those who attend the full session will be entered to win a live prize drawing immediately following the discussion.

Visit HealthyAcadia.org or find Healthy Acadia on Facebook (@healthyacadia) for more information, including additional session dates and times and the Zoom link to join, or contact Georgie Kendall at [email protected], (207) 214–1124.