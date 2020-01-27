Free tax filing at Southwest Harbor Public Library

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Public Library is offering tax aid through the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program. Tax help at the library will be offered on Thursdays, Feb. 20 and April 2, and on Fridays, Feb. 7, 14 and 28, March 6, 13 and 27 and April 10 by appointment only. This service is free to taxpayers with low and moderate income and is offered in cooperation with the IRS. These trained volunteers help taxpayers receive all applicable tax credits and deductions. All tax help is confidential.

Contact 244-7065.