Free soil pH testing offered

ELLSWORTH—A free soil pH testing program for Hancock County residents is being provided in collaboration with HCSWCD, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service and the University of Maine Cooperative Extension. A volunteer from HCSWCD will be doing the testing.

Bring your samples to the USDA, NRCS Office at 474 Bucksport Road in Ellsworth from 4-6 p.m. on July 16, July 23 or July 30. A volunteer will be available at a table outside. Be prepared to follow COVID-19 Guidelines.

How to collect soils for testing: Using a clean trowel, collect soil from the root zone (0-8 inches deep) in your garden or field. In wooded areas, discard the leaf litter on top and collect soil 0-8 inches deep in a clean container. Mix well. Generally, for a garden or field, take samples from several different areas (five to six same-sized samples so you can mix for a representative sample). Put your final sample (one cup) in a zip lock bag with your name, contact information and the number and location of samples.

What do the test results mean? Compare your results to the tables (available at the testing site) for the plants you want to grow. If you feel you need to treat your soil, contact NRCS or Cooperative Extension for recommendations on soil amendments. You may wish to consider submitting a soil sample to the Cooperative Extension Lab for more detailed analysis for a small fee.

Visit hancockcountyswcd.org under Healthy Soil for information, or call 667-8663.