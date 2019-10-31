Free parking now in effect

BAR HARBOR — The town ended enforcement of the town’s paid and permit parking system seven hours earlier than planned due to predicted high winds today, Oct. 31, according to Town Manager Cornell Knight.

Enforcement was scheduled to end for the season at 8 p.m. today. But in an email announcement sent at 12:20 p.m., Knight announced that enforcement would end as of 1 p.m., due to the predicted winds.

Starting Monday, the town’s highway and parking crew will begin removing parking meters for the winter.