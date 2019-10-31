Thursday - Oct 31, 2019

Free parking now in effect

October 31, 2019 by on News

BAR HARBOR — The town ended enforcement of the town’s paid and permit parking system seven hours earlier than planned due to predicted high winds today, Oct. 31, according to Town Manager Cornell Knight.

Enforcement was scheduled to end for the season at 8 p.m. today. But in an email announcement sent at 12:20 p.m., Knight announced that enforcement would end as of 1 p.m., due to the predicted winds.

Starting Monday, the town’s highway and parking crew will begin removing parking meters for the winter.

Becky Pritchard

Becky Pritchard

Becky Pritchard covers the town of Bar Harbor, where she lives with her family and intrepid news-dog Joe-Joe. She worked six seasons as a park ranger in Acadia, and still enjoys spending her spare time there.
Becky Pritchard

Latest posts by Becky Pritchard (see all)

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *