Fourth of July plans in flux 

BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce is working on how plans for the annual parade, fireworks display and outdoor music that are central to Fourth of July celebrations here will need to be adjusted this year.

“It is unlikely we will be able to hold our parade in the same manner as we have in past years,” chamber Executive Director Alf Anderson said last week. “Rather than cancel it at this stage, we plan to use the next 60 days to find a safe alternative that allows for social distancing and lets our residents and visitors celebrate Independence Day. The chamber is still hopeful that we can have a celebration of some kind but will be safe and realistic in our decision-making process.”

If fireworks are not an option due to the limitation on gatherings of more than 50 people, other displays that could be enjoyed from home or while social distancing are being explored.

“We are still investigating other ideas and welcome input,” Anderson said.