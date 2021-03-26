Four vie for two Board of Selectmen seats 

TREMONT — This year, Tremont’s annual Town Meeting will take place on May 4 and 5. Voting for elected officials by ballot is scheduled for May 4 at the Town Office from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. On May 5, an open floor meeting is scheduled at Mount Desert Island High School in the parking lot where residents can vote from their vehicles. A tent will be provided for public officials to attend and answer questions regarding the warrant.

There are four candidates for two open seats on the Board of Selectmen and one candidate for two open seats on the school committee.

Board of Selectmen

On the Board of Selectmen, the terms of both Mike Mansolilli and Kevin Buck are ending in June. In addition to each of these incumbents running for the two open seats, David ‘Jed’ Campbell and Eric Eaton have also thrown their hats in the ring. Each candidate was asked the same questions and their answers are listed below.

Eric Eaton, 32

What is your previous public service experience?

No previous public experience but operating his own business, Seabridge Marine Inc., out of Tremont. Eric and his wife, Iris Meehan, recently welcomed a new baby into their family.

Why did you decide to run for this position?

Tremont is my hometown and I hope to contribute to the well–being of the community if elected.

What are the things you like about Tremont?

The working waterfront and small–town environment are what I enjoy most about Tremont.

David ‘Jed’ Campbell, 56

What is your previous public service experience?

I have served on the High School Board of Trustees for four years, the (former) Warrant Committee, (former) Cemetery Committee, Housing Authority for Tremont, Recreation Board for the last 21 years and the Comprehensive Plan Task Force.

Why did you decide to run for this position?

I have been on all the other boards and I would like to get on the Board of Selectmen and see how that one runs. I try to make all the selectmen’s meetings.

What changes would you like to see in Tremont?

I would like to see something done with the church in West Tremont (Pacific Hall), whether it be a preschool or a place for the elderly to play Bingo. I would also like to see a bigger general store in town and a small restaurant for takeout. I would also like to see all of the boards and committees get compensated for their time.

What are the things you like about Tremont?

As a life-long resident, it’s nice and quiet. Not too many real problems in Tremont as far as crime goes.

Kevin Buck, 64

What is your previous public service experience?

I have been a selectman for the past six years. I was briefly chairman of the Warrant Committee, chairman of the Zoning Ordinance Advisory Committee for about four years and worked on the 2011 Comprehensive Plan.

Why did you decide to run for this position?

I originally ran for office because there was more turnover in the town staff than seemed necessary and I felt the decision–making process could be improved. The town has been operating responsibly, both fiscally and environmentally, and I plan to continue that trend.

What are the things you like about Tremont?

Tremont is a wonderful town and I am very proud to live here. The town has a great mix of people that all work and live well together. The working harbor and the healthy fishing fleet are a vital part of town and will continue to have my support.

What changes would you like to see in Tremont?

I would, however, like to see the town’s economic base become more diversified. I feel we should encourage more low–impact businesses that fit with the current flavor of the town.

Mike Mansolilli, 35

What is your previous public service experience?

I spent eight and a half years as a Planning Board member for the town of Southwest Harbor and the past three years as a selectman for the town of Tremont.

Why did you decide to run for this position?

The people of Tremont and their thoughts and concerns were the biggest factor. It’s the residents that you run into at your local businesses or that stop to see you out at your own property that really made me decide to run again. As Abraham Lincoln once said, “the best way to predict the future is to create it.” I would like to continue my pledge to lower taxes and maintain the fiscal responsibility that our citizens and taxpayers deserve.

What changes would you like to see in Tremont?

I would like to see Tremont stay a predominantly residential community while supporting businesses that maintain the working waterfront. I would like to continue my mission to keep the town residential taxes low to allow residents on limited income to continue to make Tremont their home.

What are the things you like about Tremont?

I like the people that make up this town. I chose to live here because many generations of my family have lived here before me and I’ve always felt Tremont had a strong sense of community. I also like the fact that the ocean continues to define what Tremont is today.

Tremont School Committee

This annual Town Meeting, residents will have one choice for two seats on the Tremont School Committee. Although Keri Hayes was appointed to join the committee last July after Jen Horner resigned, it is officially her first time running for the elected position.

No one else took out nomination papers for the second open seat on the school committee that Heidi Lawson has filled for the last four terms.

Keri Hayes, 54

What is your previous public service experience?

I began serving as a high school trustee in May 2017. I served as a founding member of the Tremont Solar Task Force from 2017 to July 2020. I was very proud in that role to help bring the town solar array on line and to take that knowledge to my trustees position as a strong advocate for the array at the high school. I left the task force in July to pursue an appointment to the school board. I have also served as a board member of Acadia Community Theater for eight years, six of those in the role of board president.

Why did you decide to run for this position?

In July 2020, I decided to take the leap to join the Tremont School Board when a one–year term opened up. It’s something I have always wanted to do but was concerned about having the time to do it well as a single mom with a demanding job. Looking at a year with no work travel and knowing that my teenagers were more self-sufficient gave me the confidence that I could commit the time. I felt strongly that Tremont needed another active voice with big decisions like what school would look like under COVID and whether we will move forward on an island–wide middle school. No one who knows me will accuse me of being meek, so you can be sure that I will continue to speak up for the needs of our Tremont kids and all of the students in our school system. I am also happy to be continuing my work as a high school trustee. We have some exciting projects coming up and I am proud to be a part of them.

What changes would you like to see in Tremont?

I would love to see Tremont create a space where neighbors can gather for activities that bring the town together. I have lived in Tremont for almost 25 years and still know very few people that are not somehow connected to the school. Town celebrations bring people together and forge common bonds. I would like to see more of that. One step could be extending the sidewalk to the Kelley Farm and the Bass Harbor library. I love seeing the kids walking from the school to these destinations, but our narrow roads aren’t safe for foot or bike traffic.

What are the things you like about Tremont?

When I first moved to Tremont in 1997, I didn’t understand the reluctance to talk about consolidating schools with Southwest Harbor. Then my son started kindergarten and I realized how big of a role the school plays in our town identity. I have a deep respect for our school, our teachers and our administrators. That said, I am in favor of an island–wide middle school and am happy to speak to any of my neighbors in Tremont, and across the island, about their thoughts or concerns on this topic and other school-related subjects.