Four people rescued in Acadia in two days

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — An 18-year-old man and a 6-year-old boy were injured in separate incidents in the park on Friday, and both required LifeFlight transport to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

A visitor swimming at Sand Beach notified a lifeguard at about 2:48 p.m. that a young man in the water needed assistance. Witnesses said the man had been seen diving into a shallow area.

Park rangers stabilized the man on a backboard with the assistance of bystanders including a trauma nurse. The patient was taken to the Sand Beach parking lot, where a Bar Harbor Fire Department ambulance was waiting. He was transferred to a LifeFlight helicopter in Bar Harbor at about 3:30 p.m.

In the second rescue on Friday, a young boy sustained head and neck injuries as he slid about 50 feet down a steep slope from the Cannon Brook Trail into a pool in the brook, where his family had been swimming. The accident was reported by 911 call at 3:58 p.m.

Park Rangers and Bar Harbor Fire Department paramedics responded to the accident, and a Maine Forest Service helicopter crew transported the patient to a LifeFlight helicopter in Bar Harbor at about 7 p.m.

Park officials reported that more than 30 people from Acadia National Park, Friends of Acadia Summit Stewards and Mount Desert Island Search and Rescue were involved in the rescue.

Other 911 calls overlapped with the two water-related rescues in the park on Friday. One incident involved a bicycle accident on a carriage road in which a 13-year-old was injured.

Those incidents on Friday followed two rescues Thursday afternoon. A 32-year-old woman suffered a medical emergency on Gorham Mountain, and a 58-year-old man suffered a knee injury on the South Ridge of Sargent Mountain. A Maine Forest Service helicopter crew attempted to rescue the man but was unable to do so because of fog.

“This required park staff and Mount Desert Island Search and Rescue volunteers to divert resources from Gorham to Sargent to step in for a carry-out,” park officials said in a press release.