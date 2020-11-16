Four MDI nonprofits share $456K in gifts

MOUNT DESERT — Four Mount Desert-based nonprofits have received gifts from the Curtis and Patricia Blake Foundation totaling $456,000.

The organizations are the Land and Garden Preserve, which received $100,000, and the Maine Seacoast Mission, Mount Desert Nursing Association and Neighborhood House, each of which received just under $119,000.

That same amount was given to a Florida nonprofit, the Boys and Girls Club of Martin County.

Curtis Blake and his brother, Prestley, founded Friendly Ice Cream (now called Friendly’s) in 1935, in the middle of the Great Depression. There are now 138 Friendly’s restaurants, mostly in New England and the mid-Atlantic states.

“Although my father achieved great wealth during his life, his family was of modest means,” his daughter, Susan, said in announcing the gifts.

“Dad’s success truly was built one five-cent ice cream cone at a time. Just as the people of Springfield, Massachusetts, helped the Blake brothers to build their business, these gifts are intended to assist those doing much-needed work for the betterment of all.”

She said the five gifts she announced Monday will be the last from the Curtis and Patricia Blake Foundation.

“I wish there was more money to give,” she said. “Everybody needs the money so much.”

The Blakes were long-time summer residents of Northeast Harbor.