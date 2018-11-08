Foster, Blaisdell win

ELLSWORTH — Republican incumbent Matt Foster appears to have won another four-year term as District 7 district attorney as of press time.

In Hancock County, Foster took 13,956 votes. His challenger, Ellsworth attorney Steve Juskewitch, received 12,772.

In Washington County, Foster had a solid lead as of press time with 4,961 votes to Juskewitch’s 3,526, according to the Bangor Daily News. That’s with 32 of Washington County’s 45 precincts reporting.

Foster said Wednesday that he wanted to thank residents for their support.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve Hancock and Washington counties as their district attorney,” Foster said. “My team and I will continue to work diligently to protect the people of Downeast Maine.”

Another contested county race, for judge of probate, was tight.

Incumbent Judge William Blaisdell IV, a Republican, was re-elected to a four-year term with 13,903 votes. That’s just 235 votes more than his Democratic challenger, Bar Harbor attorney Lynne Williams, who received 13,668.

Other county races were uncontested, including sheriff and register of deeds. Both offices carry four-year terms.

Incumbent Republican Sheriff Scott Kane of Brooksville was re-elected with 21,125 votes across Hancock County.

Incumbent Republican Register of Deeds Julie Curtis of Eastbrook was re-elected with 20,382 votes.