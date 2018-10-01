Former student builds indoor garden for school

TRENTON — Kasey Jordan, a student at Mount Desert Island High School, recently gave her former school, Trenton Elementary, a vertical hydroponic garden she built as part of her Girl Scout Silver Award project.

She said she chose the project to increase the year-round availability of fresh, nutritious food for current and future Trenton students.

Jordan worked with an engineer to design and build the garden tower system. It was originally to be 14 feet wide, but with limited space available at the school, she reduced that to five feet. It has eight vertical plastic pipes attached to a wooden frame. Each of the pipes has six openings filled with Rockwool in which plants are growing.

The current “crop” of 48 plants includes lettuce, kale and peppers.

Jordan organized several fundraising events including a community dinner and a T-shirt, chrysanthemum and herb sale to help pay for supplies for the project.

She said she would like to build more tower gardens for the school to provide fresh vegetables throughout the winter months.