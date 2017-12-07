Former school sold at auction

TRENTON — The former home of the Acadia Christian School and several other entities over the years was sold at auction for $1.4 million earlier this fall.

The 7-acre property at 169 and 171 Bar Harbor Road in Trenton, well-known to many for the large American flag that has flown out front for years, was sold to Thomas Alley of Bar Harbor through a corporation called Worthy LLC.

The auction occurred Sept. 27, and the sale closed on Oct. 30. Attempts to reach Alley in the past month by phone and email to get more information about what he intends to do with the property were unsuccessful.

Worthy LLC is a corporation in good standing in Maine, according to information on the secretary of state’s website. It was first registered in 1998.

The property — which was actually sold as two separate parcels for one selling price — was sold by John Linnehan through his corporations, JDL Trenton RE LLC and Linnehan Holdings LLC.

Linnehan said this week he does not know what Alley’s specific plans are for the property. Linnehan still has his personal office in the 11,600-square-foot building at 169 Bar Harbor Road but now occupies the space as a tenant of Alley’s rather than as the building’s owner.

The auction listing for the office space said it “is currently leased for 2 years at $96,000/yr.” and that it is a triple-net lease with $192,000 remaining on the lease.

“With proper notice, the tenant may relocate,” the auction listing stated.

Linnehan also said it will be up to Alley whether Acadia Events Center will remain as a tenant in the 40,000-square-foot space that was previously home to Acadia Christian School.

As an event center, the space has hosted such gatherings as the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting in May of this year.