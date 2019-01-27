Former Nakorn Thai lot sold

BAR HARBOR — A parcel of land at 56 Cottage Street, recently owned by Bar Harbor Historical Society, has been sold to Karol Foss of Nokomis, Florida.

The quitclaim deed shows that the lot changed hands on Dec. 19. A sale price is not disclosed. The historical society purchased the property for $1.3 million six months earlier, in May 2018, from Tom Alley. Over the years, the property has housed a Thai restaurant, ice cream shop, arcade and gas station.

The lot is described as development property, and assessed at $511,500 in the tax assessor’s database. Foss could not be reached for comment about the sale. She is an honorary member of the board of directors for the Criterion Theatre, and donated money for the recently installed elevator, according to the organization.

Foss also owns a waterfront house known as Anchorhold, on Harbor Lane. In February 2009, code enforcement officer Angela Chamberlain denied Foss a permit to rent the mansion by the week, because it was not her year-round residence.

Foss appealed the decision in court. The town’s decision to deny the permit was upheld in April 2009, and overturned in February 2010.