Former Chamber Director Chris Fogg dies at 54

BAR HARBOR–Passionate. Dedicated. Hard working. That is how friends and former colleagues described Chris Fogg this week after learning that the 54-year-old collapsed while playing golf last Saturday. He died shortly after at a healthcare facility in Augusta.

Fogg served as the executive director of the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce from 2006 to 2014. When it was announced that he was leaving the post, chamber leadership credited Fogg with a growth in chamber membership, creating a successful public relations program and fostering a more robust relationship with local government.

Fogg went on to become the chief executive officer of the Maine Tourism Association, leaving that role in 2019. Most recently Fogg had been working at a family consulting business in Vermont. “This is a huge loss to all of us at MTA and his friends and colleagues across the state,” said Tony Cameron, current MTA CEO of long-time personal friend.

In a statement, Alf Anderson, the current director of the Bar Harbor Chamber said, “Chris was a hardworking, passionate leader in our community. His expertise in the tourism industry and professional leadership helped shape our Chamber into the organization it is today and for that we are all extremely grateful.”

Fogg was named Chamber Executive of the Year by the Maine State Chamber in 2014. He leaves behind a wife and two small children.

Public visiting hours are scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18 at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta. Face masks and social distancing are in effect and there will be a limit of 50 people inside at one time. Due to COVID-19, a private invitation-only celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Because of COVID-19, the family must limit the number of invitations to Chris’ celebration of life. To help more people participate, it will be streamed on Facebook on a page called Broadcast of Chris Fogg’s Celebration of Life on Saturday, September 19, right around 2 p.m. All who knew and loved Chris are encouraged to tune in.

An account has been created to support Chris’ sons in their future endeavors. Contributions can be made payable to the Fogg Family Memorial Fund and be mailed to either Erin Fogg, 50 School House Dr., Farmingdale, ME 04344, or c/o Kennebec Savings Bank, 1 Northern Avenue, Farmingdale, ME 04344.