Forged checks draw charge

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — A Southwest Harbor man was charged Friday with stealing and forging checks from his place of employment.

Timothy Donahue, 30, was summonsed on charges of Class C theft and Class C forgery. The charges follow an investigation by Officer Franklin Burke that began on Oct. 13 after the business owner reported that three company checks had been stolen and forged.

According to Chief Alan Brown, Donahue made the checks out in his own name. The total value of the cashed checks is greater than $3,000, Brown said.

Class C crimes are felony level offenses punishable by up to five years in prison.

Stephen White, 48, of Tremont was summonsed Saturday on charges of operating after suspension (OAS) and violating conditions of release. Officer Colt Bernhardt stopped White for driving with an expired registration.

Another Tremont man, 27-year-old Dusten Phippen, was summonsed Oct. 31 on an OAS charge after an officer stopped him on Main Street for an expired inspection sticker.

Bar Harbor

A 2016 Mercedes van sustained extensive damage to the passenger side Sunday morning when the driver sideswiped a guardrail on Route 3.

The driver, James Witham, 39, of Bar Harbor, told police he was trying to avoid a deer on the road. Witham reportedly continued to drive and stopped after traveling about four miles because a rear tire blew on the Mercedes.

A traffic stop Monday on Route 3 ended with the arrest of an Ellsworth man.

Matthew McDonald, 33, was arrested on charges of OAS and violating conditions of release.

Allen Parsons, 19, of Tremont was arrested early Monday on a charge of operating while under the influence of drugs as the result of a traffic stop by Officer Doug Brundrett.

The suspect in a Nov. 1 stolen vehicle case reportedly took off on foot after an officer spotted him near the vehicle in a parking lot.

Willie Saine, 20, of Memphis, Tenn. was arrested on a charge of operating without a license. Police said the owner of the vehicle declined to press charges.

One man was arrested after police responded Nov. 1 to a complaint of people fighting in the area of Mount Desert Street.

Zachary Lieb, 29, of Penobscot was arrested on charges of criminal mischief and violating the conditions of his release.

Two collisions with deer were reported last week.

On Oct. 31, Peter Huckins, 66, of Ellsworth was driving on the Eagle Lake Road when his 2011 Honda struck a deer, causing front-end damage.

The following morning, Nov. 1, Todd Hardy, 46, of Bar Harbor was southbound on Route 3 when his 2013 Dodge pickup hit a deer.

A woman from Vassalboro was arrested Oct. 31 after she reportedly refused to leave a downtown business.

Jaie Underwood, 26, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Mount Desert

An 18-year-old Illinois man was arrested Sunday for allegedly taking drugs from a Northeast Harbor resident.

Jack Kelly of Kankakee, Ill., was arrested on a charge of stealing drugs, a Class C crime. According to Sgt. Chris Wharff, Kelly took prescription drugs.

Police received two complaints last week about the noise from generators running during the power outage. Maybe the reporting parties were just envious.

A man who police said became “upset” Friday while at Subway in the Somesville One Stop convenience store was warned not to return to the store.

People shooting off fireworks Saturday night in the Sound Drive area were warned that they were violating a town ordinance.

Tremont

A driver struck a deer Oct. 31 on the Tremont Road, causing minor damage to his 2007 Volkswagen. The driver, Dylan Johnson, whose age and residence was not in the report, was not injured.

Trenton

State police are investigating the theft of statues from Acadia World Traders, reported on Oct. 24.