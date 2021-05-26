Foreshadowing? Acadia’s April visits top 100K

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — For the first time ever, the estimated number of park visits in the month of April topped 100,000.

This year’s total of 110,096 was 97 percent higher than for the same month last year, when the COVID-19 pandemic caused a significant drop in tourism.

But the total for this April, which included 102,536 visits to the Mount Desert Island section of Acadia and 7,560 to the section of the park on the Schoodic Peninsula, was also 38 percent higher than the estimated 68,046 visits in April 2019.

The nearest the park had previously come to recording 100,000 visits in April was 94,199 in 2016. This year’s April total exceeded that number by 14 percent.

Everyone from park officials to hotel, motel and campground owners are predicting that tourism this year will continue to break records, in large part due to the pent-up desire to travel caused by the pandemic.