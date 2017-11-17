Football game booze bust

BAR HARBOR — Officer Doug Brundrett assisted school officials Saturday night with a student who reportedly had been caught drinking in the stands at the high school football game. The youth was turned over his parents.

A dump truck driver complained Friday that someone shot at his truck and hit the windshield as he was driving on the Indian Point Road. Officer Brad O’Neil determined from sap on the windshield that the truck had been hit by a pine cone.

Andrew Tracy, 30, of Bar Harbor was arrested Sunday on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Tyler Holmes, 27, of Portland was arrested on a charge of operating while under the influence (OUI).

Paul Roe, 30, of Lamoine was arrested Nov. 9 on a warrant charging him with failure to appear in court.

Kathleen Klausky, 51, of Ellsworth was arrested Nov. 8 on an OUI charge and summonsed for speeding.

A bicycle reported stolen Nov. 7 from a downtown residence should be easy to spot. The owner said the bright orange Klein bike has purple tires.

Police responded Nov. 7 to a rear-end collision on Route 102.

According to the report, Wendell Reed, 61, of Bar Harbor was making a left turn into a driveway when his 2009 Chevrolet was struck from behind by a 2007 Nissan driven by Melanie Smith, 30, of Trenton.

Two accidents involving deer were reported Nov. 7.

Karrie Prescott, 45, of Penobscot was driving on the Crooked Road when her 2010 Chevrolet collided with a deer on the road.

Ashley Fauteux, 20, of Island Pond, Vt., was traveling on Old Norway Drive when her 2016 Ford hit a deer.

Southwest Harbor

Two people are facing drug-related charges after their vehicle was stopped Sunday night for speeding.

Officer Colt Bernhardt stopped a vehicle driven by Mariah Larsson, 29, of Tremont for traveling 69 mph in a 50-mph zone. As a result of that stop, Larsson was arrested on a drug possession charge. Chief Alan Brown said Larsson allegedly was in possession of prescription drugs for which she had no prescription.

Larsson’s passenger, Dakota Eaton, 27, of Blue Hill, was arrested on a charge of possessing 11 or more hypodermic needles.

Brown said the case remains under investigation.

Earlier that same night, a business called police to report a couple in a parked vehicle had been shooting up drugs and drove off toward Southwest Harbor. Officer Bernhardt did not locate the vehicle. Brown said the vehicle was not the one being driven by Larsson; the description was much different.

A 16-year-old from Southwest Harbor was summonsed Saturday for operating beyond license restrictions. Police said the teen was driving with passengers that were not immediate family.

Desirae Lynk, 33, of Ellsworth was arrested Nov. 8 on a warrant charging her with assault. The arrest followed a phone call from a Southwest Harbor resident who wanted Lynk removed from his home.

Trenton

A driver from Bucksport is facing a charge of driving to endanger for a Nov. 8 head-on collision on Route 3.

The sheriff’s department reported 37-year-old George Taylor was distracted by a mobile device and drifted across the centerline, where his 2015 Hyundai collided with an oncoming 2001 Chrysler minivan driven by Alan Farnsworth, 57, also of Bucksport.

The sheriff’s department summonsed Taylor on the driving to endanger charge and additionally charged him with violating conditions of release and using a mobile device while driving.

Taylor sustained minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Maine Coast Memorial Hospital in Ellsworth for treatment.

Two collisions with deer were reported this week.

On Friday, Debra Vogler, 57, no address given, was southbound on the Goose Cove Road when her 2016 Honda struck a deer.

The next day, Saturday, Ralph Bernaquer, 47, of Ellsworth was driving on the Bayside Road when his 2003 Honda hit a deer. The Honda reportedly sustained substantial damage to the driver’s side front.

Mount Desert

A Southwest Harbor woman was arrested Monday following a traffic stop.

Bobbi Jo Lowell, 45, was charged with OUI drugs.

A Northeast Harbor resident reported Nov. 7 that he was the victim of a scam and is out $500.

Tremont

A Bangor resident was charged Nov. 9 following a traffic stop by Deputy Brian Archer.

Don Farley, 25, was summonsed on a charge of operating after suspension.