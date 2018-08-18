Food truck, market site prep exceeds budget

MOUNT DESERT — Preparing the new sites for the summertime food trucks and farmers’ market at the Northeast Harbor Marina and running electricity to the sites have cost more than expected.

The project cost $3,257 more than the $60,166 that Public Works Director Tony Smith had budgeted. The Board of Selectmen last week approved his request to cover the overrun with funds from two reserve accounts. Those are the same accounts from which the original funding for the project was drawn.

“The additional costs reflect having to increase the size of the electrical entrance from 20 amps to 50 amps for the food vendors and increasing the width of the farmers’ market site for access and safety reasons,” Smith said in a memo to Town Manager Durlin Lunt.

The town issues permits for no more than two food trucks at the marina during the summer. The food truck operators pay for whatever electricity they use.

The new gravel-covered sites for the food trucks and the weekly farmers’ market are on the southeastern edge of the Village Green at the marina.