Food pantry gets interim director

BAR HARBOR — Dr. Owen J. (OJ) Logue has assumed duties as interim executive director of the Bar Harbor Food Pantry and its resale clothing boutique, Serendipity.

Logue resides in Southwest Harbor after recently retiring from being the executive director of the Maine Educational Center for the Deaf. His leadership background includes being an academic dean and faculty member of several colleges and universities and as a special education director for school districts, including AOS 91. He is currently coaching distance runners at Mount Desert Island High School and will also be coaching the USA Deaf Track and Field team for the Deaflympics to be held in May 2022.

“We are pleased that OJ has agreed to lead us through this period of transition. In the last few years, BHFP has seen many successes in our fight to end food insecurity in Hancock County and the board is committed to continuing with these high standards as we search for our next executive director,” stated board chairman Alison Beane.

Contact Logue by email at [email protected].