Food pantry director to leave post 

BAR HARBOR — After five years, the Bar Harbor Food Pantry will bid farewell to its executive director, Jennifer Jones. Jones is leaving the food pantry to work with Good Shepherd Food Bank as its community resource representative for northern and eastern Maine.

“It’s hard to imagine BHFP without Jenny at the lead,” says Alison Beane, chairman of the BHFP Board of Directors, “but she has set the organization up for a smooth and successful transition. We owe a lot of our capacity building success to her leadership, dedication and innovative thinking.”

During her time at BHFP, Jones grew the organization’s visibility in the community through expanding social media presence, grant opportunities, news articles and collaborations with other organizations and businesses. She launched new distribution programs such as Fresh Food Fridays and a satellite produce distribution in partnership with Trenton Elementary.

“She guided the substantial growth of the board, helping us grow a foundation of knowledge on the roots of hunger that enabled us to make informed decisions,” says Chad Kessel, secretary of the BHFP Board of Directors. “The board will miss her passion and dedication, but her legacy will continue on through the spirit of the organization.”

“There are many parts of this job I will miss deeply. It has been such a pleasure to work so closely with this amazing community,” said Jones. “BHFP has grown to be a mighty force in confronting hunger and in the community more generally. My role in making this happen has been possible because of our dedicated staff, active volunteers, informed board of directors and our caring and supportive community. All these factors have helped shape the success of the work the BHFP has been able to accomplish in these five years. I want to thank everyone for letting me be such an integral part of this community through this role. I will miss serving all of you in such a direct way,” she continued.

Jones will still work with BHFP through her new role at Good Shepherd Food Bank.

The BHFP Board of Directors has begun its search for a new executive director. Find out more about the job opportunity by visiting barharborfoodpantry.org or emailing [email protected]