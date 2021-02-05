Food-insecurity program helps local food pantries 

DAMARISCOTTA – First National Bank has recently made donations totaling $16,500 to 28 food pantries in the bank’s market area to celebrate the launch of its new program, Dream First Community.

Dream First Community supports local businesses while helping tackle food insecurity in Maine. When a customer shops using their First National Bank VISA® debit card at partner local merchants, the bank donates money to local area food banks and customers become eligible to win gift cards to their favorite local businesses.

“First National Bank is grateful for the critical services that our food banks provide our neighbors in need. To us, there is nothing more important than keeping things local,” remarked Tony C. McKim, president and CEO of First National Bank. “Dream First Community helps us move our communities forward, together.”

Hancock County food pantry donations include Bar Harbor Food Pantry, Bread of Life Food Pantry on Swan’s Island, Loaves and Fishes in Ellsworth, Magic School Bus from Healthy Peninsula in Blue Hill, Tree of Life in Blue Hill and Westside Food Pantry in Southwest Harbor.

To find a complete list of participating merchants, visit DreamFirstCommunity.com.