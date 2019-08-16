Food guide debuts

BAR HARBOR — Last week, Mount Desert Island High School students working as summer interns at A Climate to Thrive released a digital vegan and vegetarian food guide for MDI they developed over the summer.

They hope to show how accessible and delicious eating plant-based meals can be, while conveying the major environmental benefits of doing so. After researching menus and talking with businesses all over the island, the interns have compiled information for a website that will include highlighted vegan and vegetarian menu items from local restaurants with their contact information and a link to their menus.

“When most people think of what they can do to stop climate change, they tend to think about reducing fossil fuel use by switching to LED lights or driving a hybrid electric vehicle,” the group said in a statement. “Another very impactful option is to simply eat more plant-based meals. Animal agriculture is the second leading contributor to greenhouse gas pollution and through the deforestation of rainforests, a leading cause of biodiversity loss.”

Stella Walke, one of the writers of the guide, grew up on a small local farm that raises animals.

“I recognize the importance for both the environment and your personal health of eating sustainably grown food,” she said. “Most animal products people eat come from environmentally destructive feedlots, and other unsustainable farming practices.

“While I still eat meat, I recognize the importance of cutting back on animal products because of the huge environmental impacts.”

“This food guide is for designed for everyone, not just vegans!” intern Isabella Childs Michael added.

Visit aclimatetothrive.org/veg-guide. For more information or to add to the guide, contact joe@aclimatetothrive.org.