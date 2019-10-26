Food drive underway

Saturday - Oct 26, 2019

October 26, 2019

BAR HARBOR — Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is hosting its 31st Annual Food for Good Food Drive through Nov. 22.

Non-perishable food items are being collected at all bank branches to benefit local food pantries. Cash donations will not be accepted.

“As a community bank, we prioritize giving back to the people in the places we call home,” said Joseph Schmitt, SVP, Chief Marketing Officer at Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. “We are proud to continue the tradition of our fall Food for Good food drive for the 31st year to help stock the shelves of our local food pantries.”

