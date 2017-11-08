Food drive underway

BAR HARBOR — Bar Harbor Bank & Trust’s 29th annual Food for Good community food drive is being held through Nov. 17.

Anyone who bring nonperishable food, grocery store gift cards or cash donations to any Bar Harbor Bank & Trust branch will receive a Food for Good reusable grocery tote while supplies last.

All donations go to food pantries located in the towns where they are collected. Island food pantries receiving these donations include Bar Harbor Food Pantry and Westside Food Pantry.

Visit Bar Harbor Bank & Trust on Facebook. For every “share” of the bank’s Food for Good Facebook posts, the bank will donate $1 to a local food pantry, up to $3,000 in total.