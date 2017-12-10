Food drive a success

BAR HARBOR — More than 6,400 food items and over $5,900 were collected during Bar Harbor Bankshares’ Food for Good community food drive, which concluded on Nov. 17.

This year, the event took place in Maine at 14 Bar Harbor Bank & Trust branches as well as in New Hampshire and Vermont at 35 branches of Lake Sunapee Bank, a division of Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. The proceeds of the drive were delivered to local food pantries prior to the Thanksgiving holiday.

“On behalf of the bank, I would like to thank everyone who gave a gift of healthy food to our neighbors in need by donating to the food drive,” said Margie Gray at Bar Harbor Bank & Trust.

“These gifts helped fill Thanksgiving food baskets and stock the shelves of local food pantries for the winter months ahead.”

