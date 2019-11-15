Food drive for Common Good

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The First National Bank’s Southwest Harbor location will be collecting items for The Common Good Soup Kitchen for the month of November.

The Common Good Soup Kitchen is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting health, nutrition and fellowship among the residents of Mount Desert Island.

Common Good serves hot lunches at its Clark Point Road location every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. from November through April.

A popover breakfast, featuring music by the Common Good Band, is held every Sunday morning.

This year, the organization has added a food pantry, open Sundays from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Suggested donation items include beans; tomato products; beef, chicken or vegetable stock; flour; sugar and peanut butter.

Contact Common Good at 479-5313 or the bank at 244-3007.