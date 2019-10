SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Backside Co-op will hold an information session at the Southwest Harbor Public Library on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 6:30 p.m.

The Backside Co-op is a pre-order food coop ordering every four weeks from United Natural Foods and Albert’s Organics produce. Ordering is done on-line and pick up happens in the parking lot of the Tremont Consolidated School.

Contact 244-7065.