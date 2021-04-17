Food box distributions planned for April 20

TRENTON —The Farmers to Families Food Box Program, a component of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s COVID-19 emergency food assistance program, will hold food box distribution events in Hancock County on Tuesday, April 20, at the Acadia Gateway Center on Route 3 in Trenton and at the Bucksport United Methodist Church (3 River Road). Community members may pick up free food boxes on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 10 a.m. in Trenton and 2 p.m. in Bucksport until all boxes have been distributed. No paperwork or registration will be required.

Each box contains a gallon of milk, meat, shredded cheese, cottage cheese, sour cream, potatoes and other produce. Those who are able may pick up food boxes for homebound neighbors and family members; per-vehicle box limits will be set according to the number of boxes available at distribution.

“We’ve helped distribute over 230,000 pounds of food in Washington County since summer 2020 through the Food Box Program, in partnership with Maine Farmers’ Exchange and Native Maine Produce & Specialty Foods,” said Healthy Acadia Food Programs Manager Rachel Emus. “We are so thrilled to finally be able to offer this in Hancock County.”

For more information, contact Emus at (207) 667-7171 or [email protected] Follow Healthy Acadia on Facebook (@healthyacadia) for updates.