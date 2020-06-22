Food Bank gets $25,000 pledge 

HAMPDEN—First National Bank recently announced a pledge of $25,000 to Good Shepherd Food Bank. Good Shepherd Food Bank is the largest hunger-relief organization in Maine, distributing millions of pounds of food each year to local partner agencies that serve all 16 counties. As part of a five-year commitment, First National Bank’s $25,000 pledge will translate into 100,000 meals for Maine families.

“I know that food insecurity is a problem that persists broadly across the state and especially in the northern– and eastern–most counties. During these uncertain times, the need is even greater,” said Tony McKim, president and CEO of First National Bank. “I am proud of First National Bank and our ongoing support of Good Shepherd Food Bank as they continue to work with local food pantries and programs to deliver the critical services working towards a hunger-free Maine.”

For information about Good Shepherd, visit gsfb.org.