Fogtown serving to-go on Cottage Street

BAR HARBOR — This week’s soft open of Fogtown Brewing’s Bar Harbor location adjacent to the Criterion is off to a great start.

The new Cottage Street location (previously the Trailhead Café) is offering to-go only from a service window, but the owners have future plans to offer an unforgettable in-house experience for the public when Maine’s COVID-19 infection rate is low enough.

Co-owner Ian Heyse says Fogtown’s Bar Harbor tasting room is currently serving “locally-sourced, house-made food and cans.” Just behind the service window is a cooler stocked full of beer cans that have labels uniquely designed by local artists. The to-go brew menu includes a variety of ales, stouts, pilsners, ciders, IPAs, sours, porters and hard seltzers, all with nontraditional names that correspond to the taste.

A tasty, fall-friendly menu with organically grown ingredients is written on the locked front door. Their selection features appetizers such as chips with dip, soft pretzels and healthy soups. The grab-and-go food contains mostly fresh produce from local farms. This quality menu is not only mostly gluten-free, but also reasonably priced.

Fogtown’s other co-owner, Jon Stein, said they “had hoped to open a bit earlier in the summer and offer dining and drinking, but timing and permitting prevented this.” Prolonged interaction with guests, especially indoors, seems to be a high exposure risk factor that Stein said he is not willing to take at the moment.

The owners say they want Fogtown to be a community hub for locals and visitors to socialize. Heyse said he has plans to incorporate his tasting room with the venue’s entertainment by hosting V.I.P parties, movie nights, open mic sessions and live music. But before this happens, he said, Fogtown staff wants to keep the health and wellness of the community their first priority.