Fogg inducted into the MTA Hall of Fame

HALLOWELL – The Maine Tourism Association (MTA) has inducted Chris Fogg into its Hall of Fame. Fogg was inducted posthumously as he passed away unexpectedly last September.

MTA’s Hall of Fame was created to recognize individuals who have made significant and sustained contributions to Maine’s tourism industry through their leadership, dedication and professionalism. Every year, one member of the association is chosen to be inducted at MTA’s annual meeting. This year’s meeting was held virtually on May 3 as part of the Governor’s Conference on Tourism.

Fogg served as the CEO of MTA for five years and was the executive director of the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce. Prior to that, he worked for the State Chamber of Commerce in Vermont.

“Chris was a hard-working, positive and enthusiastic champion of the industry,” said Tony Cameron, CEO of the Maine Tourism Association. “He was an exceptional leader, mentor and friend, and we are honored to have him in our Hall of Fame.”

A video tribute to Fogg was produced by Sutherland Weston with family, friends and colleagues sharing recollections.

MTA’s annual meeting also included the election of new board members Brian Bickford, executive director of the Maine State Golf Association, and Curt Dale Clark, artistic director of the Maine State Music Theatre. Rick Martin of the Olympia Companies takes over duties as the chairman of the board for the next two years. He replaces Rick Snow of Snow Enterprises LLC, who served for the past two years.