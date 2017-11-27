FOA, WNSX promote Giving Tuesday

BAR HARBOR — Friends of Acadia and other area nonprofits are joining forces with radio station WNSX Star 97.7 to encourage participation in Giving Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Giving Tuesday was created as an alternative to other November specialty days focused on shopping for holiday gifts such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Donations made to Friends of Acadia on Giving Tuesday will support the active volunteer program, a series of youth activities and events, and protection efforts to preserve Acadia’s natural resources. Among the other Hancock County organizations participating are Healthy Acadia, the Bar Harbor Food Pantry, Island Connections, Hospice of Hancock County, the Wendell Gilley Museum, Maine Coast Heritage Trust, Acadia Senior College, the YWCA of MDI and the Abbe Museum.

A complete list of area nonprofits involved in this effort can be found at star977.com/givingtuesday.

“We feel it’s very important to support the nonprofit organizations in our listening area,” said Paul Dupuis of Star 97.7. “During the season of thanksgiving, we need to step up and remember those who need an extra hand. Over the years, we’ve had tremendous support from the communities we serve, and it’s only right that we give back and support organizations that assist those in need.”

Contact Lisa Horsch Clark at [email protected] or at 288-3340. Visit friendsofacadia.org.