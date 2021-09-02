FOA raises $330K for Greening Acadia 

BAR HARBOR — Friends of Acadia (FOA) raised more than $500,000 at its online benefit auction Aug. 14, including some $330,000 for the new Greening Acadia fund to help Acadia National Park transition to renewable energy and more energy-efficient vehicles and equipment.

That far surpassed the goal of $250,000, and donations are still coming in, FOA Communications Director Lori Schaefer said Monday.

She said 183 people placed bids during the week of the auction and 161 people logged in on the night of the event.

The silent auction raised about $73,000, and the live auction brought in about $100,000.

The $330,000 for the Greening Acadia Fund was raised in the “paddle raise” portion of the live event. That is when participants raise their bidding paddles to indicate their pledge to give a certain amount.

Keith Johnston, Acadia’s chief of facilities and maintenance, has said the Greening Acadia initiative will enable the park to take advantage of great opportunities to reduce its carbon footprint. He said those include installing solar panels on park buildings, converting vehicles from gas to electric and converting small gas-powered equipment such as lawnmowers and chainsaws to electric.