FOA names new communications director

BAR HARBOR — Friends of Acadia has announced the hiring of Lori Schaefer as its new communications director as of Feb. 1. Schaefer takes over for Earl Brechlin who is stepping down at the end of February to pursue independent writing projects.

“Lori will be sharing her 20-plus years of experience in strategic communications and outreach from working for the Minnesota state legislature to leading a nonprofit economic justice think tank, working as a journalist and running her own marketing and PR firm,” said FOA President David MacDonald. “We welcome her to the team and look forward to working together to share our messages and address key issues facing the park in today’s rapidly changing world.”

As communications director, Schaefer will serve as editor of the recently revamped Acadia magazine; she will also manage media relations and assist Friends of Acadia staff, park managers and other partner organizations with their communications needs and contribute to the collaborative effort to further Friends of Acadia’s mission and strategic priorities.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the talented team at Friends of Acadia and I’m excited to work closely with the board, our members, volunteers and partners to help preserve and protect Acadia National Park, which also happens to be my heart place,” Schaefer said.

As an avid hiker, traveler and wellness coach, Schaefer enjoys exploring everything Maine has to offer, especially places off the beaten path. “I’m looking forward to making Mount Desert Island my home,” she added.

Brechlin, a former newspaper editor and Maine author who joined FOA in 2017, plans to begin working on a new book project and to continue to volunteer in the park and write for Acadia magazine. “It has been an honor to work with so many talented and passionate people here at FOA, in the park and among our partners,” Brechlin said. “I will miss you all.”

Schaefer can be reached by emailing [email protected]