COASTAL NEWS:

Friday - Feb 25, 2022

FOA names interim president 

February 25, 2022 by on News

Stephanie Clement
ISLANDER FILE PHOTO

BAR HARBOR — When David MacDonald steps down late next month as president and CEO of Friends of Acadia (FOA) after 10 years of leading the organization, Stephanie Clement, FOA’s conservation director since 1997, will assume that role on an interim basis. 

Although the search for the next president and CEO is very much on track, the board of directors expects there will be a gap between David MacDonald’s departure and the selection and start date of his successor,” FOA said in an email to its members last Thursday. 

The board said it was appointing Clement to the position on an interim basis “to ensure Friends of Acadia programs and partnerships do not miss a beat and provide continuity of leadership.”  

As FOA’s conservation director, Clement oversees all of the organization’s programs, with primary responsibility for advocacy, transportation and resource management issues.  

Dick Broom

Dick Broom

Reporter at Mount Desert Islander
Dick Broom covers the towns of Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island High School and the school system board and superintendent's office. He enjoys hiking with his golden retriever and finding new places for her to swim. [email protected]
Dick Broom

Latest posts by Dick Broom (see all)