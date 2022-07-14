FOA honors trails chief, rug artist, salmon farm opponent 

BAR HARBOR — Gary Stellpflug, Acadia National Park’s longtime trails crew foreman; gallery owner Rosemary Levin, who has created a series of hooked rugs depicting Acadia’s carriage road bridges; and Frenchmen Bay United, a leading opponent of a proposed salmon farm in the bay, were honored at Friends of Acadia’s annual meeting July 6.

Stellpflug, who plans to retire this year after 35 years with the National Park Service, received FOA’s highest honor, the Marianne Edwards Award, named for the organization’s founder. He was honored, the award citation reads in part, “for his masterful curation of Acadia’s historic 155-mile trail system… for meeting the highest preservation standards of trail restoration and maintenance; for his wildly humorous and kind mentorship of numerous staff and volunteers; for leading one of the world’s most expert trails crew in dry stone masonry and other rock work; for fostering a close partnership with Friends of Acadia, leading to the visionary Acadia Trails Forever endowment…for assisting with the National Register of Historic Places designation to further steward and sustain Acadia’s trails; and for bringing constant joy to visitors by providing safe, accessible and stunningly scenic paths throughout Acadia National Park.”

The FOA award citation also recognizes Stellpflug’s “ingenious and bright spirit.”

Rosemary Levin

Levin received FOA’s Artistic Excellence Award. She makes one-of-a-kind hooked rugs. And from 2005 through 2021, she made 17 rugs depicting Acadia’s carriage road bridges, which she donated to FOA to be auctioned off at its major annual fund-raising event.

Levin’s award was presented, the citation reads in part, “for her first gift of the Cobblestone Bridge hooked rug that started an amazing annual tradition for Friends of Acadia, and for her many subsequent gifts…for her foresight to plan new rugs of the carriage road bridges based on the order of the bridges’ construction; and for her ability to see the bridges of Acadia with new eyes and translate them into beautiful hooked rugs that are true pieces of art.”

Levin and her husband, Garry, own the Chapter Two gallery in the Schoodic Peninsula village of Corea.

Frenchman Bay United

This umbrella conservation organization was given FOA’s Darned Good Work Award. It was recognized, the citation reads, “for swiftly uniting the fishing community, conservationists, recreational boaters, scientists and citizens in opposition to industrial-sized salmon farming in Frenchman Bay; for pursuing scientific review and assessment of American Aquafarms’ anticipated impacts on water quality of Frenchman Bay; for translating this research for diverse audiences, including the Maine Department of Environmental Protection, the media and the public…for your collaboration as Friends of Acadia and other organizations considered our own approaches to advocacy in opposition to American Aquafarms.”